Thai diplomat warns against cancelling MOUs with Cambodia

Former Ambassador Ras Chaleechan, now an Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, has cautioned against calls from some quarters for Thailand to abrogate two memorandums of understanding (MOUs), known as MOUs 43 and 44.

The move has been proposed in light of what is seen as Cambodia's lack of good faith in negotiations and its recent aggression towards Thailand.

Ras argued that a unilateral cancellation might not hold up under international law, as the agreements function more like a "treaty" and would typically require mutual consent to be dissolved.

He suggested that Cambodia would likely welcome such a move, as it has consistently violated the terms of the MOUs.

He urged Thailand to carefully consider the implications, as cancelling the agreements would eliminate the existing framework for any future negotiations.

"If we cancel, it plays right into Cambodia's hands," Ras said. "By keeping the MOUs, we can at least show the international community that Cambodia is failing to honour its commitments."

The agreements, MOUs 43 and 44, serve as a bilateral framework for dialogue, outlining mechanisms for discussion without specifying outcomes.

Ras said that maintaining the MOUs, even if negotiations stall, allows Thailand to present a stronger case to the world, demonstrating Cambodia's non-compliance.