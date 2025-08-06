Phumtham confirms action against Cambodia for serious crimes

Cabinet’s 3 directives regarding the Cambodian border situation

The Thai Cabinet has issued three key directives in response to the recent border tensions with Cambodia.

Legal actions for the Cambodian aggression

The Cabinet has instructed authorities to take legal action against Cambodia for its military incursions into Thailand’s sovereignty, which resulted in significant loss of life and property. Legal measures will be pursued both domestically and internationally, including criminal and civil cases.

Border security and demining efforts

While the ceasefire has been established, several tasks remain:

Bomb disposal: Authorities are tasked with safely removing unexploded ordnance fired by the Cambodian military in civilian areas. Security agencies are urged to prioritise safety.

Authorities are tasked with safely removing unexploded ordnance fired by the Cambodian military in civilian areas. Security agencies are urged to prioritise safety. Drone violations: The increasing number of drones violating airspace has raised concerns. The Civil Aviation Authority and security agencies are urged to address the issue swiftly and enforce the law on offenders.

The increasing number of drones violating airspace has raised concerns. The Civil Aviation Authority and security agencies are urged to address the issue swiftly and enforce the law on offenders. Safe return of displaced civilians: The Ministry of Interior is working with the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation to ensure accurate information is provided to help civilians return to their homes safely.

Combating fake news

The spread of fake news, especially concerning the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, has intensified. The Cabinet has urged all agencies to work together to promote careful news consumption and verify information before sharing.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is also tasked with monitoring social media platforms and coordinating with law enforcement to address the spread of false information.