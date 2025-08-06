Phumtham confirms action against Cambodia for serious crimes

Phumtham stated that the Cabinet had directed relevant agencies to pursue both civil and criminal lawsuits against Cambodia for committing serious crimes. However, he clarified that this would not involve filing a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The National Security Council, the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, and the Council of State will explore available legal avenues to seek damages from Cambodia.
When asked about the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in Malaysia, Phumtham noted that the discussions were still ongoing, with no conclusion reached yet.
He was unable to confirm whether an agreement would be reached by Thursday (August 7).
“The outcome is still uncertain and depends on the facts, as the discussions have not yet been concluded. We need to wait until the talks are finished,” he said.
The Thai Cabinet has issued three key directives in response to the recent border tensions with Cambodia.
Legal actions for the Cambodian aggression
The Cabinet has instructed authorities to take legal action against Cambodia for its military incursions into Thailand’s sovereignty, which resulted in significant loss of life and property. Legal measures will be pursued both domestically and internationally, including criminal and civil cases.
Border security and demining efforts
While the ceasefire has been established, several tasks remain:
Combating fake news
The spread of fake news, especially concerning the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, has intensified. The Cabinet has urged all agencies to work together to promote careful news consumption and verify information before sharing.
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is also tasked with monitoring social media platforms and coordinating with law enforcement to address the spread of false information.