Phumtham declines to reveal defence procurement details as Navy defends new Chinese submarine engine

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachiayaphan, Deputy Navy Spokesman, expressed appreciation to the Cabinet for approving revisions to the submarine agreement with China. These include replacing the originally specified German engine with a Chinese-made model and extending the delivery timeline. He said the modifications would allow the Navy to maintain a full maritime force, both above and below the surface, thus enhancing national security and safeguarding Thailand’s maritime interests.

Parach stressed that the amendments were handled with care, transparency, and in accordance with legal procedures, and had passed all necessary official scrutiny. He clarified that the European Union’s arms embargo—cited as the reason for the engine change—was imposed in 2019, after the original 2017 agreement had already been signed. Therefore, a revision was necessary.

Parach also noted that the updated agreement includes extended warranties, spare parts, personnel training, and the provision of a submarine simulator. These additions aim to enhance operational efficiency, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and ensure readiness.

He further assured the public that the new Chinese engine had been rigorously tested and certified for safety and performance. It has received classification from Lloyd’s Register, a global maritime body based in the UK, and is already in service aboard submarines operated by other nations.

“I urge the public to have confidence that the Royal Thai Navy is committed to making the best use of military equipment to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, maritime interests, and to support civilians in every situation,” Parach said.