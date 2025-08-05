Thai cabinet approves changes to submarine contract and first phase of Gripen fighter jet purchase

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the purchase of Gripen fighter jets in the first phase of the Royal Thai Air Force’s procurement plan. The purchase includes 4 Saab JAS 39 Gripen E/F jets from Sweden, valued at 19.5 billion baht. This is part of a larger plan for 12 jets, totalling 60 billion baht, as proposed by General Nattaphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence.

Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdee Phatthanakul, Commander of the Royal Thai Air Force, confirmed that the Cabinet has assigned him to sign the contract with SABB, along with the Swedish Defence Minister and the military procurement heads, who will attend the signing ceremony as witnesses. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 25 in Sweden.

"Everything is proceeding according to plan, and the Royal Thai Air Force is fully prepared with the contract," said Phanphakdee. "All actions are in line with international regulations and appropriate timelines, with no concerns regarding security."