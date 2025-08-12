Pulo thanks Anwar Ibrahim for mediation efforts in Thailand’s deep South conflict

Kasturi Mahkota, President of the Pattani United Liberation Organisation (Pulo), issued a statement via Facebook expressing the group’s deep gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his principled stance and Malaysia’s serious commitment to acting as a mediator in efforts to resolve the protracted conflict in Pattani.
Pulo described Anwar’s remarks as highly significant, offering renewed hope to the people of Pattani who have long sought justice, peace, and a comprehensive, fair, and lasting settlement. The group said it was confident that Malaysia’s approach — based on diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect — could pave the way for constructive negotiations.
The organisation affirmed its full readiness to cooperate and provide all necessary support to ensure the success of this “noble mission”, adding that such efforts could ultimately strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the people of Pattani and Malaysia. Pulo thanked Anwar for his attention and leadership in raising the Pattani issue on the regional diplomatic stage and wished him success in achieving lasting peace.
Anwar made his remarks on Sunday, August 10, 2025, during a visit to meet religious leaders and students at the Pondok School of the Kelantan Islamic Foundation in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. There, he reiterated his willingness to act as a mediator between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) separatist movement to help end the long-running unrest in Thailand’s deep South.