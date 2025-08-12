Pulo thanks Anwar Ibrahim for mediation efforts in Thailand’s deep South conflict

Kasturi Mahkota, President of the Pattani United Liberation Organisation (Pulo), issued a statement via Facebook expressing the group’s deep gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his principled stance and Malaysia’s serious commitment to acting as a mediator in efforts to resolve the protracted conflict in Pattani.

Pulo described Anwar’s remarks as highly significant, offering renewed hope to the people of Pattani who have long sought justice, peace, and a comprehensive, fair, and lasting settlement. The group said it was confident that Malaysia’s approach — based on diplomacy, dialogue, and mutual respect — could pave the way for constructive negotiations.