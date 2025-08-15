Thai Products Targeted in Cambodian Nationalism Wave

A surge of nationalism has swept through Cambodia, sparking calls on social media for a boycott of Thai products.

The action comes as tensions rise once again along the border between the two countries.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia on 15 August, Thai brands are facing a fierce backlash, from PTT petrol stations and Cafe Amazon coffee shops to popular consumer goods.

The social media campaign, featuring hashtags such as “Khmer Loves Khmer” and “Boycott Thai Products,” urges Cambodians to support local businesses, putting immense pressure on Thai companies operating in the country.

The boycott has had a direct impact on several Thai firms. PTT, which has over 186 petrol stations across Cambodia, has seen some sites take down or cover their branding with tarpaulins.

One employee said the number of daily customers has plummeted from around 500 to just a dozen.

In a strategic move, the brother of Cambodia’s defence minister, Tea Siem, who is a franchisee, is moving ahead with plans to rebrand PTT stations as “Peace Petroleum Cambodia.”