Thai Products Targeted in Cambodian Nationalism Wave

A surge of nationalism has swept through Cambodia, sparking calls on social media for a boycott of Thai products.
The action comes as tensions rise once again along the border between the two countries.
According to a report by Nikkei Asia on 15 August, Thai brands are facing a fierce backlash, from PTT petrol stations and Cafe Amazon coffee shops to popular consumer goods.
The social media campaign, featuring hashtags such as “Khmer Loves Khmer” and “Boycott Thai Products,” urges Cambodians to support local businesses, putting immense pressure on Thai companies operating in the country.
The boycott has had a direct impact on several Thai firms. PTT, which has over 186 petrol stations across Cambodia, has seen some sites take down or cover their branding with tarpaulins.
One employee said the number of daily customers has plummeted from around 500 to just a dozen.
In a strategic move, the brother of Cambodia’s defence minister, Tea Siem, who is a franchisee, is moving ahead with plans to rebrand PTT stations as “Peace Petroleum Cambodia.”
Cafe Amazon, a PTT subsidiary with more than 250 branches in Cambodia, is also a key target. Some staff have resorted to covering up signage and avoiding wearing their uniforms outside of work for safety.
Other Thai brands, including Carabao energy drink, the CP Group-owned 7-Eleven convenience stores, and the Siam Cement Group (SCG), have been similarly affected.
The nationalist fervour erupted following five days of clashes in late July that killed at least 43 people.
While both nations subsequently agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Malaysia and supported by the US and China, the situation remains fragile, with each side accusing the other of violating the terms of the agreement.
Despite the boycott, one researcher believes a complete break with Thai goods is unlikely.
Nith Kosal of the Cambodia Development Resource Institute (CDRI) stated that Cambodia is not ready to cut off Thailand from its entire supply chain, as local production cannot yet meet demand.
In 2023, Thailand’s exports to Cambodia were valued at $6 billion, with petroleum products alone accounting for a quarter of that total.
Kosal added that if the ceasefire holds and border tensions ease, the online fervour and subsequent boycott will likely fade.
He noted that while the current situation offers Cambodia a chance to test its self-sufficiency, it cannot replace Thai products and raw materials in the short term.