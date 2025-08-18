Hun Sen Backs Coca-Cola, Calls Fired Rapper\'s Ousting a \"Sacrifice for the Nation\"

Cambodia’s de facto leader Hun Sen has publicly defended Coca-Cola after the company dropped a prominent Cambodian rapper, VannDa, from its advertising campaign.

The move came after VannDa made political comments on social media regarding the ongoing border dispute with Thailand.

Hun Sen controversially described the rapper’s termination as a “sacrifice for the greater good of the nation.”

The dispute began after VannDa, a popular Cambodian rapper, used social media to express his support for Cambodia's sovereignty amidst a heated border dispute with Thailand.

His posts, including one saying he would "always stand with my country" and a video accusing Thailand of "firing first," triggered a backlash among Thai consumers.

Coca-Cola terminated VannDa’s contract after determining that his actions violated a key clause prohibiting political commentary.

The company's global policy for brand ambassadors mandates they maintain a positive public image and avoid negative or controversial associations.

Faced with potential boycotts from Thai consumers, the company’s decision was seen as a measure to protect its brand.

In a surprising turn, Hun Sen, who has often positioned himself as a strong defender of Cambodian nationalism, broke with public opinion to support the US-based brand. He took to Facebook to urge Cambodians to remain calm and think rationally.