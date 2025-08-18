RTA releases aerial photos showing Cambodian village encroaching on Thai territory

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released aerial photographs showing that a large section of a Cambodian village has encroached onto Thai territory at Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo province.
The RTA published the images on its “Army Military Force” Facebook page on Sunday in response to allegations made by American lobbyist Michael B. Alfaro, who was reportedly hired by the Cambodian government. Alfaro had visited the area and conducted a live broadcast, accusing the Thai army of causing suffering to Cambodians by barricading their houses with razor wire.
The RTA clarified that Thai troops placed razor wire only along the edge of Cambodian villages and that it did not affect as many families as Alfaro had claimed.
According to the RTA, aerial images taken from Google Earth revealed that a significant portion of the Cambodian village extends onto Thai soil, as evidenced by boundary markers and the correct demarcation line.
The RTA further explained that the razor wire was not installed to mark the border itself, but rather for military security purposes under the ceasefire agreement, which requires both sides to freeze military positions following clashes.
The RTA also presented an aerial photograph from 1985, which showed no Cambodian houses in the area, in contrast with the many visible in the 2025 Google Earth images.
According to the RTA, Thailand had initially allowed Cambodians fleeing Khmer Rouge atrocities in 1979 to take temporary refuge. However, they later settled and encroached onto Thai land. “Now, it’s time we take our land back,” the RTA stated.