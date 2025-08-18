RTA releases aerial photos showing Cambodian village encroaching on Thai territory

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released aerial photographs showing that a large section of a Cambodian village has encroached onto Thai territory at Ban Nong Chan village in Sa Kaeo province.

The RTA published the images on its “Army Military Force” Facebook page on Sunday in response to allegations made by American lobbyist Michael B. Alfaro, who was reportedly hired by the Cambodian government. Alfaro had visited the area and conducted a live broadcast, accusing the Thai army of causing suffering to Cambodians by barricading their houses with razor wire.

The RTA clarified that Thai troops placed razor wire only along the edge of Cambodian villages and that it did not affect as many families as Alfaro had claimed.