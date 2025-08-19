White phosphorus munitions aren’t chemical weapons, says Thai army

The Army spokesperson affirmed that such allegations constitute distortion of facts, lack supporting evidence, and have no legal significance, clarifying that WP munitions serve primary purposes of creating smoke, illumination, explosive effects, and incendiary functions.

They are not classified as chemical weapons under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), and no international treaty prohibits the storage or use of such munitions. Thailand can therefore maintain and employ them for military missions within the framework of international law.