Thai Ministry confirms Ban Nong Chan actions within sovereign territory

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2025

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified Thursday's protest by Cambodian nationals in Ban Nong Chan, confirming that all actions by Thai authorities were within Thailand's sovereign territory.

The statement follows media reports on the protest by Cambodian nationals in the Ban Nong Chan area, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on September 4, which has already been clarified by the Royal Thai Army. 

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia subsequently issued a statement protesting the actions of the Royal Thai Government, alleging that these actions have caused hardship to Cambodian communities residing in Thai territory.

In response, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offered the following clarification:

  • The actions and measures undertaken by the Thai authorities in the Ban Nong Chan area are necessary to safeguard the safety and security of the Thai people residing within Thailand’s sovereign territory.
     
  • All such measures have been carried out strictly within Thailand’s sovereign territory, in full conformity with Thai law and international practices. The relevant procedures have been followed, advance notice has been issued, and every step undertaken has been carefully and comprehensively reviewed by the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, with the approval of the National Security Council.
     
  • The instigation and incitement of protests and unrest by the Cambodian side in the said area constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement previously discussed at the General Border Committee (GBC) and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings. Such actions are irresponsible, unconstructive, and disregard the safety and interests of the people.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon the Cambodian side to cease all acts of incitement and to refrain from any further actions that would obstruct efforts to de-escalate tensions and to seek peaceful and mutually acceptable solutions.

 

