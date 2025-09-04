Thai Ministry confirms Ban Nong Chan actions within sovereign territory

The statement follows media reports on the protest by Cambodian nationals in the Ban Nong Chan area, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on September 4, which has already been clarified by the Royal Thai Army.
However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia subsequently issued a statement protesting the actions of the Royal Thai Government, alleging that these actions have caused hardship to Cambodian communities residing in Thai territory.
In response, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offered the following clarification:
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs called upon the Cambodian side to cease all acts of incitement and to refrain from any further actions that would obstruct efforts to de-escalate tensions and to seek peaceful and mutually acceptable solutions.