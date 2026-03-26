Thai Navy urges Cambodia to remove more of ‘silt-trap dam’ in Trat, citing 3,000 sq m of Thai land loss

On March 26, 2026, the Royal Thai Navy, led by Rear Admiral Phannarong Yutthawong, the Navy Secretary, took media representatives to the Thai-Cambodian border area in Khlong Yai district, Trat, to monitor the situation at Ban Hat Lek. The Navy said a “silt-trap dam” on the Cambodian side has continued to cause problems. Although 127 metres of the structure has been removed, it has not been dismantled down to the foundation level required under hydrographic principles. As a result, the ecosystem on the Thai side remains damaged, with Thailand losing more than 3,000 square metres of land, while Cambodia has gained more than 30,000 square metres.

In its latest border assessment, the Navy said that following clashes on December 20, 2025, a private operator on the Cambodian side in the Koh Kong area began removing the silt-trap dam that had encroached into the sea, but excavated only 127 metres using an excavator before stopping.

The Navy’s Hydrographic Department said that to properly restore the ecosystem, excavation would need to go around three metres deeper from the original crest line of the dam.

To date, Cambodia has not carried out any further deep excavation down to the foundation. As a result, conditions have not changed as they should, and the problem remains. The Navy said the issue will need to await renewed discussions under the Regional Border Committee (RBC).

Reports said construction of the silt-trap dam has increased land on the Cambodian side by more than 30,000 square metres, while Thailand’s Hat Lek area has lost more than 3,000 square metres. The partial removal of 127 metres has not restored Thailand’s ecosystem to its original condition.