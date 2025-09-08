RTA justifies continued detention of 18 Cambodian soldiers

Thai army responds to Cambodian allegation

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) on Monday defended its continued detention of 18 Cambodian soldiers, saying they were captured while fighting was still ongoing and stressing that armed conflicts along the border have not completely ended.

RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree issued the statement in response to a claim by Cambodia’s Defence Ministry, posted on social media earlier on Monday, that the 18 soldiers had been unlawfully detained by Thailand for 41 days.

The Cambodian ministry alleged that the soldiers were arrested on the morning of July 29, after the ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28, and were therefore being held unlawfully.