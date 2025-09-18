Thai officials to start arresting violent Cambodian protesters from Sept 26

Thailand is set to begin arresting Cambodian encroachers at the Sa Kaeo border from September 26 if they continue to use violence in protesting against the eviction order issued by the Sa Kaeo governor, a military source said on Thursday.

Violent clashes at Ban Nong Ya Kaew

The source, a high-ranking military officer who requested anonymity, explained why Thai officials did not arrest the Cambodians who crossed the border to protest and engage in violent clashes with Thai troops and police on Wednesday evening.

The violence occurred on Wednesday evening at Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Sa Kaeo’s Khok Sung district, when Cambodian protesters crossed Cambodia’s claimed border line—several metres behind Thailand’s claimed border line—to dismantle a razor-wire fence erected by Thai troops to secure their position after the July border clashes. They also launched an attack on Thai troops by throwing sticks and using slingshots to fire at them.