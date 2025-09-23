Thai Navy Chief Issues Direct Challenge to Cambodia Over Border Casino

Thailand’s naval commander today issued a direct challenge to Cambodia to either demolish a newly built casino in a disputed border area or hand the building over to Thailand.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, addressed public concern over a building constructed by Cambodia in a contested border zone in Trat province.

Admiral Jirapol urged the public not to refer to the area as a "claimed territory," but as a sovereign line that Thailand has already drawn.

"You will either demolish it yourself, or allow us to demolish it for you," Admiral Jirapol stated. "Or, if we deem it to be of benefit, could you hand it over for our use?"

His comments were clarified by Rear Admiral Parach Ratanachaiyapan, the Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, who explained that the building is an unoccupied structure located at the Tha Sen checkpoint in Mueang district, Trat.

He confirmed that Thailand's ultimate goal is to remove all encroaching structures from the 17 identified locations in the area.

The approach will be to escalate from diplomatic negotiations to firmer action if needed.