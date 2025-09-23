Thai Army calls for cooperation on border security, urges no sharing of sensitive info

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), revealed on Tuesday that ongoing military operations and violations of ceasefire agreements by Cambodia continue to be a concern along the Thai-Cambodian border. These include increased military presence, illegal landmine use, drone surveillance, and continuous provocative actions.

To ensure the safety and effectiveness of military operations in the area, the Royal Thai Army is requesting cooperation from the public and all relevant agencies in adhering to the following guidelines:

1. Donating goods and visiting troops

Citizens wishing to donate goods or visit troops must coordinate in advance with the responsible units and operate only in designated areas as set by the military.

2. Access to military zones along the border

The RTA does not permit civilians or external organisations to carry out any activities in military zones along the border. Any necessary access must be approved in advance by the Army Operations Centre.

3. Sharing information and photographs of military operations

The public and organisations are asked not to share information or photos that could compromise military operations, such as maps showing troop deployments, key terrain in the area, or details related to military activities.

The RTA expressed gratitude to all sectors for their support and emphasised that cooperation from the public is crucial in boosting the morale of the military in its mission to protect the nation’s sovereignty safely and efficiently, Ritcha said.