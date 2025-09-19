Army rules out force against human shields, awaits JBC ruling on 25-rai border zone

The RTA escorted journalists to the barbed-wire fence near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, to show areas where Cambodians had used villagers as “human shields” and torn down sections of the fence inside Thai sovereign territory.
The visit, led by Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, included documents and briefings to outline the current situation.
He recalled the September 16–17 clashes, noting that Cambodian groups had sought to provoke Thai officials. He stressed that the army’s role is limited to reinforcing the boundary fence, while arrests and legal proceedings fall under police authority.
“Soldiers must only confront soldiers. If we fight civilians, we lose the moral high ground and credibility on the world stage,” he stressed.
Chainarong said Thai authorities had communicated with their Cambodian counterparts, who acknowledged the issue but did not commit to stopping the mobilisation of villagers.
He confirmed the situation was now calm, with only a few Cambodian nationals still present. Thai forces remained deployed, prepared to act lawfully should fresh disturbances occur.
He added that Thailand had reclaimed about 100 rai of land, with another 25 rai awaiting JBC deliberation. He identified a local leader, “Kamnan Lee,” as instrumental in rallying villagers, while hinting that higher-level figures with business interests tied to Chinese grey enterprises and cross-border call-centre gangs were also behind the resistance.
Media were later shown several sites, including the remains of a former Cambodian base demolished by Thai forces, which had pushed Cambodian troops back by around 500 metres.
At another barbed-wire position, Cambodian villagers gathered to observe, film, and wave at Thai journalists, while some held placards opposing Thai actions. One Cambodian child climbed a tree to make an obscene gesture and record a video, but Thai officials did not retaliate.
At points where fences had been dismantled, Border Patrol Police were maintaining control.
A ranger identified as Sakon (alias) told reporters he had been on the frontline during the September 17 pushback. “I will stand firm for what is right,” he said, adding that morale remained high despite fatigue.
Chainarong concluded that the disputed zone lay within Thai sovereignty and could be safely used by Thai villagers. He reaffirmed that operations would be conducted with restraint but warned that Thai forces were ready to act decisively should the situation escalate.