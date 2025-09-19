Army rules out force against human shields, awaits JBC ruling on 25-rai border zone

The RTA escorted journalists to the barbed-wire fence near Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, to show areas where Cambodians had used villagers as “human shields” and torn down sections of the fence inside Thai sovereign territory.

The visit, led by Col Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, included documents and briefings to outline the current situation.

He recalled the September 16–17 clashes, noting that Cambodian groups had sought to provoke Thai officials. He stressed that the army’s role is limited to reinforcing the boundary fence, while arrests and legal proceedings fall under police authority.

“Soldiers must only confront soldiers. If we fight civilians, we lose the moral high ground and credibility on the world stage,” he stressed.