Thailand pavilion closes at Expo 2025 Osaka with over 2 million visitors

The Thailand Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, overseen by the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) under the Ministry of Public Health, has become one of the most closely watched government projects of the year. It drew attention for its nearly 900-million-baht budget, procurement process, and presentation of Thailand’s national image on the global stage.

The project began in 2021, when the Thai Cabinet approved the country’s participation in World Expo 2025 under the theme “Designing future society for our lives.” The Ministry of Public Health was appointed as the lead agency to design and manage the Thai pavilion under the concept “Healthy living, happy life,” promoting Thailand’s soft power in medical services, herbal innovation, and wellness, aligning with the national vision of becoming the “Medical hub of Asia.”

The DHSS received a total budget of 867.88 million baht for the six-month event, divided into three main parts:

Pavilion design and construction – 299.51 million baht

Exhibitions and activities – 212.63 million baht

Pavilion operations during the event – 212.63 million baht

In 2023, the department announced reference prices three times — on April 27, May 18, and October 17 — before finalising the total amount of 867.88 million baht. Only one bidder, RMA110 Joint Venture, submitted a proposal within 11 days.