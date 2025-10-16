Thailand pavilion closes at Expo 2025 Osaka with over 2 million visitors

The Thailand Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, overseen by the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) under the Ministry of Public Health, has become one of the most closely watched government projects of the year. It drew attention for its nearly 900-million-baht budget, procurement process, and presentation of Thailand’s national image on the global stage.
The project began in 2021, when the Thai Cabinet approved the country’s participation in World Expo 2025 under the theme “Designing future society for our lives.” The Ministry of Public Health was appointed as the lead agency to design and manage the Thai pavilion under the concept “Healthy living, happy life,” promoting Thailand’s soft power in medical services, herbal innovation, and wellness, aligning with the national vision of becoming the “Medical hub of Asia.”
The DHSS received a total budget of 867.88 million baht for the six-month event, divided into three main parts:
In 2023, the department announced reference prices three times — on April 27, May 18, and October 17 — before finalising the total amount of 867.88 million baht. Only one bidder, RMA110 Joint Venture, submitted a proposal within 11 days.
The DHSS later changed the procurement method from open competition to a specific selection method, awarding the contract to RMA110 at the full project value, about 5.8 million baht higher than the original proposal. In 2025, an additional 12.65 million baht was approved for temporary extensions using the same procurement approach.
This process prompted public scrutiny and requests for investigation by agencies such as the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The DHSS clarified that all operations followed official regulations, involved no kickbacks, and had no foreign investment.
The Thailand Pavilion officially opened on April 13, 2025, amid high expectations that it would showcase the nation’s identity in medicine, herbal science, and health innovation. However, early visitors criticised the pavilion for failing to deliver strong content and not fully reflecting Thailand’s strengths, especially when compared with other countries’ more advanced technology-driven exhibits.
In response, the DHSS and Right Man Co., Ltd., the contractor for content and activities, announced a major revamp plan on May 30, 2025. The renovation covered three key areas:
The redesign began within two to three weeks and included the deployment of over 100 guides throughout the pavilion to enhance visitor engagement.
As of October 5, 2025, the 173rd day of the event, total visitor numbers reached 1,981,922, nearly 2 million people. Despite early criticism, the post-revamp results were positive, indicating that the enhanced content successfully attracted international visitors.
After the event concluded, DDC director-general, Dr. Montien Kanasawadse, stated that under the theme “Healthy living, happy life,” Thailand’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka was a success in line with the government’s medical and wellness hub policy.
Throughout the exhibition, more than 2 million visitors experienced Thai culture through modern architecture, traditional Thai massage, and herbal displays, featuring professional Thai massage practitioners. Performances such as Khon, classical Thai dance, and folk shows captivated audiences and promoted Thai culture globally.
Thai food also played a starring role, with exhibits showcasing healthy menus, herbal-based local dishes, and future foods, all available for purchase. Sales exceeded expectations, reaffirming global enthusiasm for Thai cuisine.
The pavilion’s mascot, “Nong Phumjai,” was ranked among the top mascots of Expo 2025. Business-matching sessions also enabled Thai and international entrepreneurs to connect, strengthening Thailand’s reputation in health, culture, and creative economy.
When compared to Expo 2020 Dubai, which ran from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with a similar budget of around 889 million baht and 2.35 million visitors, Thailand’s performance in Osaka was considered comparable despite early challenges and public debate.
Ultimately, the Thailand Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka stands as an important test of large-scale government project management. The key question remains whether the 867-million-baht investment will deliver tangible economic and image-building results. While officials insist all procedures complied with regulations, the public continues to watch closely to see whether the investment proves truly worthwhile.