Anutin: No head-to-head talk with Hun Manet in Kuala Lumpur

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he did not hold a one-on-one discussion with his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur for the signing of a joint declaration on peace rebuilding.
Speaking to reporters upon returning from Kuala Lumpur at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Anutin said he had an opportunity to speak with US President Donald Trump, whom he asked to support Thailand in matters of trade and reciprocal tariffs.
He added that he had invited President Trump to make an official visit to Thailand, noting that no US president had visited the Kingdom for a decade. Trump, he said, agreed to consider the invitation.
Anutin said Thailand and Cambodia would immediately begin the process of rebuilding peace and trust between the two countries following the signing of the joint declaration on the outcomes of the prime ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
He said the armed forces of both countries were coordinating to implement the measures outlined in the declaration.
Although he did not hold a bilateral meeting with Hun Manet, Anutin said he expected to engage in further discussions with his Cambodian counterpart to ensure the agreement’s implementation.
“Each country must work to implement the conditions in the joint declaration as soon as possible so that the situation can progress towards peace,” Anutin said.
When asked whether this marked the beginning of renewed friendly ties, Anutin said there were still several steps to take before relations could improve. Cambodia, he stressed, must first fulfil the agreed conditions, after which Thailand would evaluate the progress before moving to the next stage.
Asked whether the border conflict had officially ended, Anutin replied that the terms of the joint statement must first be fulfilled.
He added that the signing was witnessed by ASEAN leaders and President Trump, ensuring that the agreement and its conditions were recognised by the international community.
The Joint Declaration by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand on the Outcomes of Their Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia aims to end months of border hostilities and follows the initial ceasefire agreement reached in July.
Cessation of hostilities and principles
Military de-escalation and confidence-building
Monitoring and verification
Long-term resolution