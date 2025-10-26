Anutin: No head-to-head talk with Hun Manet in Kuala Lumpur

Anutin clarifies no bilateral meeting with Cambodian PM

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he did not hold a one-on-one discussion with his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur for the signing of a joint declaration on peace rebuilding.

Speaking to reporters upon returning from Kuala Lumpur at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Anutin said he had an opportunity to speak with US President Donald Trump, whom he asked to support Thailand in matters of trade and reciprocal tariffs.

He added that he had invited President Trump to make an official visit to Thailand, noting that no US president had visited the Kingdom for a decade. Trump, he said, agreed to consider the invitation.