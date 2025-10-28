3 Singaporeans tied to Cambodian tycoon in US investigation

Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil, who goes by the moniker “Captain Nigel Tang”, has appeared in online yachting publications as the pilot of a superyacht named Nonni II for a Singapore-based family office.
Tang was sanctioned on Oct 14 by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) with two other Singaporeans, Chen Xiuling and Alan Yeo Sin Huat.
The trio have been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list.
This means any assets that the trio hold in the United States or in the possession of the United States will be blocked or frozen. US citizens and companies are also generally prohibited from transacting with those on the list.
Tang, Chen and Yeo were sanctioned in connection with a major cybercrime probe targeting Cambodian business Chen Zhi and his company, Prince Group.
The tycoon, who hails from Fujian, China, has been accused by investigators in the United States of being involved in large-scale scam operations in Cambodia and has been charged in absentia in New York.
Prince Group is a self-described multinational business conglomerate with projects in Cambodia that include resorts and hotels.
At least US$15 billion (S$19.5 billion) worth of bitcoin, and tens of millions in other assets, including properties in places such as London and the Pacific island of Palau, have been seized.
The $27 million Nonni II was previously reported by news publication Radio Free Asia in 2024 as being owned by Chen, who remains at large.
The Straits Times understands that some of the assets in Singapore linked to the tycoon were secured through his family office based here.
Tang had lived at least part of his life in Singapore, having attended Assumption English School before graduating in 2011.
Checks by ST on a marine transport intelligence site showed that the Nonni II was owned and managed by a company called Warpcapital Limited in August 2018.
Management of the luxury superyacht was handed over to Warpcapital Yacht Management in June 2022, before the pleasure craft was sold to a Middle Eastern buyer in December 2024.
Tang became Warpcapital Yacht Management’s sole director in January after Chen left her role in October.
The DOJ has said that Chen is listed as the ultimate owner of several companies linked or controlled by Prince Group, including the holding company that managed Chen’s yacht.
The Belize-registered Warpcapital Limited was listed as a shareholder in the similarly named Singapore-registered firm until May 2021.
Business records show that Tang became a director in four companies between January and August 2025.
Three of those companies, Warpcapital Yacht Management, Cloud Xero Management and Capital Zone Warehousing, were sanctioned by the US on Oct 14.
Chen remains a shareholder in Warpcapital Yacht and Cloud Xero. The US authorities say she had helped to oversee Prince Holding Group companies based in Mauritius, Taiwan and Singapore.
Meanwhile, Yeo is said to have served as a financial assistant and wealth manager for Chen by coordinating large wire transfers, corresponding with banks and managing his accounts.
He is also accused of obfuscating Prince Group’s criminal activities, although the DOJ did not elaborate on the accusation.
Yeo had previously owned at least three companies, including management consultancy Redog Global Services, computer hardware retailer Nagami Asia and general wholesaler Summer Stream Impex.
He was also listed as a director in Skyline Information Technology and Skyline Worldwide Trade, roles he held until 2020 and 2017, respectively.
ST attempted to contact Tang through an e-mail listed on a yachting page. The e-mail address was later found to be unavailable.
Since the announcements of the sanctions, Chen and Yeo have removed all traces of their digital profiles. Neither could be reached for comments.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network