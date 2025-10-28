3 Singaporeans tied to Cambodian tycoon in US investigation

Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil, who goes by the moniker “Captain Nigel Tang”, has appeared in online yachting publications as the pilot of a superyacht named Nonni II for a Singapore-based family office.

Tang was sanctioned on Oct 14 by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) with two other Singaporeans, Chen Xiuling and Alan Yeo Sin Huat.

The trio have been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list.

This means any assets that the trio hold in the United States or in the possession of the United States will be blocked or frozen. US citizens and companies are also generally prohibited from transacting with those on the list.

Tang, Chen and Yeo were sanctioned in connection with a major cybercrime probe targeting Cambodian business Chen Zhi and his company, Prince Group.