Cambodia begins withdrawal of heavy weapons under Phase 1 of RBC agreement

Cambodia has begun withdrawing its heavy artillery from the border areas of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces in accordance with the first phase of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) agreement jointly reached with Thailand.

According to the Army Military Force page, at 6pm on Friday (November 1) the Cambodian Ministry of Defence reported that Royal Cambodian Army troops had removed SH-1 155 mm self-propelled howitzers and Type 90 122 mm multiple rocket launchers from forward positions in Oddar Meanchey. The weapons are being transported back to their original bases as part of the Phase 1 plan to pull heavy weapons from disputed frontier zones.