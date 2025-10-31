Thailand–Cambodia hold talks on ‘heavy-weapons withdrawal and force adjustment’ — no cover-ups allowed

On October 31, 2025, at the Chong Chom checkpoint, Kap Choeng district, Surin province, the Second Army Region issued a press statement on a special meeting of the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) concerning the withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons between Cambodia’s Military Region 4 and Thailand’s Second Army Region.

The special RBC meeting on the withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons between Cambodia’s Military Region 4 and Thailand’s Second Army Region was convened, co-chaired by Lt Gen Pov Heng, Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4, and Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, with ASEAN Observer Teams (AOT) from both Thailand and Cambodia attending the meeting as observers.

The meeting was held pursuant to the outcomes of the 2nd Special Meeting of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on October 23, 2025, and under the guidance and principles of the Statement signed at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26, 2025, by the prime ministers of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia, together with the President of the United States. This reflects the shared determination of the four countries to promote transparency, confidence-building, and responsible military management in the region. Both sides therefore agreed to implement a phased removal of heavy weapons and joint confidence-building measures to strengthen mutual trust and stability along the Thailand–Cambodia border.