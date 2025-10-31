Thailand–Cambodia hold talks on ‘heavy-weapons withdrawal and force adjustment’ — no cover-ups allowed

On October 31, 2025, at the Chong Chom checkpoint, Kap Choeng district, Surin province, the Second Army Region issued a press statement on a special meeting of the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) concerning the withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons between Cambodia’s Military Region 4 and Thailand’s Second Army Region.
The special RBC meeting on the withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons between Cambodia’s Military Region 4 and Thailand’s Second Army Region was convened, co-chaired by Lt Gen Pov Heng, Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4, and Lt Gen Weerayut Raksilp, Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, with ASEAN Observer Teams (AOT) from both Thailand and Cambodia attending the meeting as observers.
The meeting was held pursuant to the outcomes of the 2nd Special Meeting of the Thai–Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on October 23, 2025, and under the guidance and principles of the Statement signed at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26, 2025, by the prime ministers of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia, together with the President of the United States. This reflects the shared determination of the four countries to promote transparency, confidence-building, and responsible military management in the region. Both sides therefore agreed to implement a phased removal of heavy weapons and joint confidence-building measures to strengthen mutual trust and stability along the Thailand–Cambodia border.
Three categories of weapons were defined and classified as follows:
Both sides reaffirmed their intention to respect one another and to strictly comply with the outcomes of the 2nd Special GBC meeting and the principles in the Statement signed on October 26, 2025, for Nation, Religion, King, and the People.
Both parties agreed to withdraw all three categories (A, B and C) in phases, under AOT observation and verification, in accordance with the operational plan.
Both parties agreed to facilitate inspection, documentation and observation by the AOT. Both parties agreed to issue press statements to report progress and verification of the withdrawal process to ensure transparency, accountability and public confidence. Both parties agreed that if either side conceals or distorts the number or type of weapons, such conduct would indicate insincerity in returning to normalcy, stability and good relations between the two countries.
Withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons (Category A) under Phase 1 will be conducted over three weeks from November 1–21, 2025, under AOT observation and verification. An RBC secretariat meeting to plan and implement Phase 2 will be held on November 15, 2025, under AOT observation and verification.
Withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons in Phase 2 (Category B) will be conducted over three weeks from November 22–December 12, 2025, under AOT observation and verification. An RBC secretariat meeting to plan and implement Phase 3 will be scheduled on a date to be jointly agreed by both sides, under AOT observation and verification.
Withdrawal of heavy weapons and high-destructive-power weapons in Phase 3 (Category C) is set for three weeks from December 13–31, 2025, under AOT observation and verification. The RBC secretariat meeting may be conducted online or in person, as jointly agreed, under AOT observation and verification, to ensure effective coordination, timely consultations, and effective withdrawal and inspection.
The Second Army Region reaffirmed that every step of implementation is grounded in sovereignty, the national interest, and the safety of the people.