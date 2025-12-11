UNESCO warns Cambodia–Thailand clashes threaten Preah Vihear heritage

UNESCO has voiced deep concern over renewed fighting between Cambodia and Thailand, warning that the escalating border conflict is putting cultural heritage in the area at risk, notably the Preah Vihear Temple, which is inscribed on the World Heritage List.

In a statement from Paris, the organisation called for the urgent protection of cultural heritage “in all its forms”, and reminded all sides of their obligations under international law, including the 1954 Hague Convention on the protection of cultural property during armed conflict and the 1972 World Heritage Convention.

UNESCO said it is closely monitoring the situation and has already shared the precise geographical coordinates of World Heritage properties and nationally important sites with the parties involved, in an effort to prevent accidental or deliberate damage.