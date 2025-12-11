Thailand Documents Evidence as Cambodia Uses Heritage Sites as Military Bases

Thai forces record proof of Cambodian troops weaponising archaeological sites amid border conflict.

Thailand's armed forces are systematically documenting evidence of Cambodian military operations from archaeological sites along the border, a senior defence official revealed on Thursday, as the kingdom seeks to counter potential accusations of damaging cultural heritage.

Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for Thailand's Ministry of Defence, told a press briefing that Thai authorities are gathering photographic and video evidence showing Cambodian forces using historical sites as military strongholds and weapons depots to launch attacks against Thailand.

"We are collecting evidence through photographs and videos showing that Cambodia has been using these sites as fortifications or gun emplacements in their operations," Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, told reporters at the Joint Press Centre on Thursday morning.

"Under international law, archaeological sites cannot be attacked. However, when we find that Cambodia is using these areas as military installations, weapons placements, command posts, or storage facilities for critical equipment, and they use these locations to attack us, causing harm to our personnel and affecting Thai civilians, our principle is self-defence," Col Richa explained.

He emphasised that such defensive actions are permissible under international law, expressing confidence that the global community would understand Thailand's position.

The evidence collection comes as Thai forces anticipate Cambodia may attempt to distort information by accusing Thailand of destroying heritage sites first.

