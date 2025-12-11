Thailand Documents Evidence as Cambodia Uses Heritage Sites as Military Bases

Thai forces record proof of Cambodian troops weaponising archaeological sites amid border conflict.
Thailand's armed forces are systematically documenting evidence of Cambodian military operations from archaeological sites along the border, a senior defence official revealed on Thursday, as the kingdom seeks to counter potential accusations of damaging cultural heritage.
Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for Thailand's Ministry of Defence, told a press briefing that Thai authorities are gathering photographic and video evidence showing Cambodian forces using historical sites as military strongholds and weapons depots to launch attacks against Thailand.
"We are collecting evidence through photographs and videos showing that Cambodia has been using these sites as fortifications or gun emplacements in their operations," Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, told reporters at the Joint Press Centre on Thursday morning.
"Under international law, archaeological sites cannot be attacked. However, when we find that Cambodia is using these areas as military installations, weapons placements, command posts, or storage facilities for critical equipment, and they use these locations to attack us, causing harm to our personnel and affecting Thai civilians, our principle is self-defence," Col Richa explained.
He emphasised that such defensive actions are permissible under international law, expressing confidence that the global community would understand Thailand's position.
The evidence collection comes as Thai forces anticipate Cambodia may attempt to distort information by accusing Thailand of destroying heritage sites first.
Drone Defence Measures
Thai military officials also detailed their comprehensive approach to countering suicide drone attacks, which have emerged as a significant threat during the ongoing border conflict.
"The prevention of suicide drone attacks is something we anticipated based on past experience," Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force said. "We have prepared our positions because we believed that when fighting resumed, we would be targeted by drones."
He revealed that all three branches of the armed forces have coordinated to establish defensive protocols against drone attacks, including identifying target areas that serve as drone storage and control sites.
"One of the most effective measures is preventing them from launching or eliminating their capability to use suicide drones against our bases," Air Marshal Jackkrit said. "This is something we have been doing continuously since the beginning of operations."
The Royal Thai Navy reported receiving support from local residents who have assisted in creating nets to prevent drones from entering certain areas, demonstrating what Rear Admiral Surasant described as "the unity of the Thai people, regardless of their profession".
Casualties and Humanitarian Impact
As of Wednesday afternoon, Thai military casualties stood at nine personnel killed in action and more than 120 injured since operations commenced.
Three civilian deaths have also been recorded.
The conflict has displaced 199,618 people across border provinces, with the government establishing 849 shelter centres to accommodate affected civilians. Nineteen hospitals have been impacted by the fighting, along with 180 local health facilities.
Operations continue across provinces from Ubon Ratchathani to Trat, with the Royal Thai Navy focusing efforts in Trat province whilst the Royal Thai Air Force provides air support to ground and naval operations.
Curfew and Security Measures
The Burapa Task Force has maintained a curfew in four border districts of Sa Kaeo province from 7pm to 5am to protect civilian safety and prevent potential sabotage.
Col Richa explained that the land border nature of the area makes it vulnerable to infiltration by hostile elements.
"When we see that Cambodia is using the method of attacking during night-time over two consecutive nights, the curfew will help keep villagers safe," he said, requesting full cooperation from residents in the affected areas.
Authorities have also appealed to the public to refrain from sharing photographs or location information of military units and shelter centres on social media, warning that such posts could endanger troops and provide intelligence to opposing forces.
Government Support Measures
Addressing concerns from evacuated residents, Rear Admiral Surasant confirmed that the Royal Thai Police have deployed additional personnel to safeguard property and livestock left behind, whilst village defence volunteers are maintaining security in affected communities.
The government has also pledged assistance for farmers unable to harvest crops due to the conflict, with relevant ministries preparing compensation measures for agricultural losses.
Thai citizens remaining in Cambodia have been advised to register with the embassy in Phnom Penh or other official organisations for potential evacuation, whilst the Foreign Ministry has issued travel advisories discouraging non-essential travel to Cambodia.
The press centre, operating through channels including Thai PBS and NBT, continues to provide regular updates, with the next briefing scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 4pm.