Thai government releases timeline of clashes on Thai-Cambodian border

According to the timeline, the violence began on December 7 near Phu Pha Lek – Phlan Hin Paed Kon in Si Sa Ket province.
A unit from Infantry Battalion 13 (Task Force 1) engaged Cambodian forces after Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) troops allegedly opened small-arms fire towards Thai soldiers.
At about 2.15pm, two Thai soldiers were wounded: Sergeant Anuchart Rueankham of the 6th Infantry Battalion, 6th Regiment, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while Private Pornchai Champajum of the 3rd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, was hit on his body armour, suffering bruising and chest pain.
Thai forces returned fire at around 2.16pm, described as a proportional response carried out strictly under the Rules of Engagement. The opposing side escalated the clash by firing rocket-propelled grenades, prompting the Commander of the 2nd Army Area to order all units to full readiness.
By about 2.50pm, the clash had ended, although Thai units remained on high alert and continued to secure the area.
Roughly three minutes later, at 2.53pm, the wounded soldiers had been evacuated to Don Aow Command Post for immediate treatment before being transferred to Kanthalalak Hospital.
At 4pm, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered troop reinforcements and the activation of evacuation plans, instructing the armed forces to tighten security along the entire border and directing civil authorities in the four frontier provinces to accelerate the relocation of residents to designated safe zones.
The following day, 8 December, fresh attacks were recorded.
At about 3am, Cambodian forces reportedly targeted Thai territory with indirect fire aimed towards Buriram Airport in Buriram province and Prasat Hospital in Surin province.
At around 5am, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai defensive lines in the An Ma area. Thai forces responded in line with the Rules of Engagement.
By 6am, Cambodian forces had launched further indirect-fire weapons towards Thai positions in An Ma, according to the government timeline.
Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the prime minister had made it clear that “Thailand seeks peace, but will not allow anyone to violate its sovereignty, and is prepared to take all necessary measures to protect the nation and its people.” He added that diplomatic channels would be pursued in parallel with field operations to prevent the situation from escalating, and urged the media to report fully and accurately to avoid any misunderstanding that Thailand is the aggressor.
The Royal Thai Army reported on the evening of December 8 that one soldier had been killed and a total of 18 wounded in the First and Second Army Areas.
The Thai side reiterated that all uses of force have been in strict accordance with the rules of engagement and international principles, focusing on military objectives such as fire-support bases and command posts.
The 2nd Army Area, together with provincial governors, has opened temporary shelters across four eastern border provinces:
All centres provide food, drinking water, medical services and arrangements to safeguard residents’ belongings and pets.
The Burapha Task Force reported evacuations in four districts of Sa Kaeo province—Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat—with roughly half of the local population having been moved to safety so far.
The Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of 641 schools in five border provinces—Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Buriram and Sa Kaeo—to ensure the safety of students and teachers.
Kantharalak Hospital has announced a temporary suspension of all services and requested that emergency patients seek treatment at other hospitals until the situation eases.