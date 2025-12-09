Thai government releases timeline of clashes on Thai-Cambodian border



December 7: clash near Phu Pha Lek – Phlan Hin Paed Kon, Si Sa Ket

According to the timeline, the violence began on December 7 near Phu Pha Lek – Phlan Hin Paed Kon in Si Sa Ket province.

A unit from Infantry Battalion 13 (Task Force 1) engaged Cambodian forces after Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) troops allegedly opened small-arms fire towards Thai soldiers.

At about 2.15pm, two Thai soldiers were wounded: Sergeant Anuchart Rueankham of the 6th Infantry Battalion, 6th Regiment, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while Private Pornchai Champajum of the 3rd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, was hit on his body armour, suffering bruising and chest pain.

Thai forces returned fire at around 2.16pm, described as a proportional response carried out strictly under the Rules of Engagement. The opposing side escalated the clash by firing rocket-propelled grenades, prompting the Commander of the 2nd Army Area to order all units to full readiness.

By about 2.50pm, the clash had ended, although Thai units remained on high alert and continued to secure the area.

Roughly three minutes later, at 2.53pm, the wounded soldiers had been evacuated to Don Aow Command Post for immediate treatment before being transferred to Kanthalalak Hospital.

At 4pm, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered troop reinforcements and the activation of evacuation plans, instructing the armed forces to tighten security along the entire border and directing civil authorities in the four frontier provinces to accelerate the relocation of residents to designated safe zones.