BMA vows faster response to floods with better weather forecasts

Chadichart was speaking to reporters after he led senior Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials to a meeting with Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, director-general of the meteorological department, and her subordinates at the BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department.

Chadchart said the cooperation would allow the BMA to speed up its response to heavy rains and floods due to more precise rain forecasts.

The governor said the BMA and the meteorological department would focus on three main areas of cooperation:

Sharing weather data: He said the two agencies would share their forecast data so that the weather forecast agency could simulate more accurate and precise forecast models.