Thailand ranks in top 10 countries for low expat living costs

The Land of Smiles ranks eighth globally and fourth in Southeast Asia thanks to its affordable housing and utilities, according to “Personal Finance Index 2024”.

The index also revealed that expats also find it fairly simple to rent property in Thailand.

Expats surveyed rated three factors on a scale of one (very bad) to seven (very good). The three factors were general cost of living, satisfaction with their financial situation, and whether disposable household income is enough to lead a comfortable life.

Vietnam topped the rankings for the third year in a row, with 86% of expats rating the cost of living favourably, compared with a global average of just 40%.

Over two-thirds (68%) also said their disposable household income was more than enough to live a comfortable life (versus 41% globally).

Colombia soared from seventh to second place this year with 85% of foreign residents highlighting the low living costs.

Indonesia ranks third this year, with 69% of those surveyed saying their incomes are more than adequate to live a comfortable life there.

Countries with the lowest cost of living for expats:

1. Vietnam

2. Colombia

3. Indonesia

4. Panama

5. Philippines

6. India

7. Mexico

8. Thailand

9. Brazil

10. China