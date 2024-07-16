Alien invasion sparks feeding frenzy in Bangkok

The hunt was triggered after photos showing blackchin tilapia swimming in the Makkasan urban pond under Chaturathit Bridge surfaced online and went viral.
Blackchin tilapia are an invasive species prized for their delicious flesh.
Din Daeng residents showed up in force carrying everything from fishing nets, to baskets, sacks and even fan grills in anticipation of a fish banquet. Some locals reported catching over 30 kilos of the tasty alien species within an hour.
One resident told reporters that he spotted the feeding frenzy on a social media live stream, and grabbed fan grills and plastic basins to join the hunt.
He was planning to cook up a feast for his parents, siblings and neighbours.
“Blackchin tilapia has a lot of eggs in its stomach and can be delicious when cooked,” he said.
Blackchin tilapia breed rapidly and prey on small fish and fish eggs, causing damage to fish farmers, as well as knock-on effects to other industries.
The invasive species has reportedly been discovered in 14 provinces so far, including Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Chanthaburi, Songkhla, Chonburi, Rayong and Trat.