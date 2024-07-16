Alien invasion sparks feeding frenzy in Bangkok

Din Daeng residents showed up in force carrying everything from fishing nets, to baskets, sacks and even fan grills in anticipation of a fish banquet. Some locals reported catching over 30 kilos of the tasty alien species within an hour.

One resident told reporters that he spotted the feeding frenzy on a social media live stream, and grabbed fan grills and plastic basins to join the hunt.

He was planning to cook up a feast for his parents, siblings and neighbours.

“Blackchin tilapia has a lot of eggs in its stomach and can be delicious when cooked,” he said.