Thai man caught smuggling internet connection to Myanmar scammers

A Thai man was caught on Sunday trying to run an Internet connection across the Moei River in Tak to a call-centre gang on the Myanmar side, police said.

Jongrak Leela, 30, was apprehended by a joint patrol of troops and border police on the Moei River bank in Keed Mai village, Tambon Mae Kasa, Mae Sot district.

Police said they caught the suspect attempting to use a water rocket to carry the fibre optics cable across the border river. Officials found fibre optics cable, wire to launch the cable and other tools at the scene.