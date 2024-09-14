Nation Group and Air Force deliver relief packages to Chiang Rai flood victims

Volunteers from Nation Group and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Friday delivered survival bags and bottled water to flood victims in Ban Pa Kuk Village of Chiang Rai province.

About 100 households in the village in Ban Du subdistrict, Muang district have been hit by flooding since early this month due to continued heavy rains.

The volunteers from the “Nation Pun Namjai” or “Kindness from Nation Group” campaign were joined by Nation TV’s managing director Apirawee Pichayadecha, deputy MD Thanaswaris Chitthainithichokepita, deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan, and news anchor Theerawat Churat.

Nation Group collaborated with the RTAF in transporting 1,000 relief bags and over 2,000 packs of drinking water from Bangkok to Mae Fah Luang International Airport in Chiang Rai on Thursday on a C-130 aircraft. The company and its business partners have been gathering donations for flood victims in the past weeks.

The team of volunteers are scheduled to deliver the care packages to several flood-hit villages in the northern province from Friday onward.

Apirawee thanked the Air Force for providing the aircraft as well as personnel to help deliver donated goods to flood victims in Chiang Rai in a short notice.

Air Marshal Praphas Jaisorndee, the RTAF’s chief of civil affairs, said the Air Force chief had ordered military personnel to assist flood victims in several provinces as soon as possible, and reminded them to adhere to safety procedures in navigating through flooded areas.