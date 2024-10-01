Health minister orders urgent aid for school bus fire victims

The fire spread quickly, trapping many of the children inside the bus. The students ranged from kindergarten to Grade 4 levels.

As of press time, the exact number of casualties remains unclear as authorities continue to examine the wreckage. Initial reports suggested 42 passengers were on board, but this figure has since been revised to 44. Nineteen people were able to escape before the bus was engulfed in flames.

Somsak expressed deep sadness over the incident and said he has instructed the public health officials to provide both mental and physical care to both the survivors and their families.

A teacher who witnessed the fire from another bus reported that students were unable to jump out of the bus because the doors could not be opened. However, he said, 19 of the 44 students and teachers could be pulled out of the burning bus in time.