At least 10 students killed in bus fire just outside Bangkok

A tragic bus accident resulted in the death of at least 10 students and left many others injured on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place on Vibhavadi Road in front of the National Memorial in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district.
The bus, carrying 42 students and several teachers from Wat Khao Phaya School in Uthai Thani, was heading to Ayutthaya on a sightseeing trip when one of its front tyres blew out. This caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with a metal barrier and the crash sparked a fire that quickly engulfed the entire bus.
Emergency responders from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation said at least 10 students had lost their lives in the fire and many others were injured from the intense heat and flames as they could not be evacuated in time. They reckon the accident took place at about 12.20pm and it took about an hour to put out the fire.
By 1pm, rescuers said they had counted at least 10 charred bodies in the wreckage, adding that 19 students had been removed and three rushed to nearby hospitals. The rescue team was still checking on the remaining students and as of press time, 25 were listed missing.
Three buses were being used on this school trip.