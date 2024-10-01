At least 10 students killed in bus fire just outside Bangkok

A tragic bus accident resulted in the death of at least 10 students and left many others injured on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place on Vibhavadi Road in front of the National Memorial in Pathum Thani’s Lam Luk Ka district.

The bus, carrying 42 students and several teachers from Wat Khao Phaya School in Uthai Thani, was heading to Ayutthaya on a sightseeing trip when one of its front tyres blew out. This caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with a metal barrier and the crash sparked a fire that quickly engulfed the entire bus.