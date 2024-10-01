Paetongtarn orders relevant deputy PMs to visit site of bus fire

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after learning about the tragic school-bus fire that resulted in the deaths of several students that she has instructed the relevant deputy prime ministers to visit the site.
This includes Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaiset, who hails from Uthai Thani, the same province as the students on the bus.
When reporters attempted to ask the prime minister about her thoughts on the situation, she did not respond and quickly walked away from the media without saying anything. It was observed that she wiped her tears with a tissue before swiftly entering Government House.
Reports indicate that before the media interview, officials had briefed the prime minister on the situation. Upon hearing the news, Paetongtarn broke down in tears, finding the incident particularly heartbreaking, as she felt deeply saddened that children of this age could not help themselves in such a tragedy.
Paetongtarn later addressed the incident on her personal Instagram, stating:
"I am deeply aware of the bus fire incident from Uthai Thani, which was carrying students for a field trip to Bangkok and was involved in an accident on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, resulting in casualties and injuries.
“As a mother, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those injured and deceased.
“As the government, I have already instructed Mr Anutin, Mr Suriya, and Ms Sabida to personally visit the site. The government will cover the medical expenses and provide support to the families of the deceased."
Meanwhile, Mananya Thaiset, former deputy minister of agriculture and cooperatives of Thailand and former mayor of Uthai Thani, posted contact information to assist the parents of the affected students.