Paetongtarn orders relevant deputy PMs to visit site of bus fire

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said after learning about the tragic school-bus fire that resulted in the deaths of several students that she has instructed the relevant deputy prime ministers to visit the site.

This includes Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaiset, who hails from Uthai Thani, the same province as the students on the bus.

When reporters attempted to ask the prime minister about her thoughts on the situation, she did not respond and quickly walked away from the media without saying anything. It was observed that she wiped her tears with a tissue before swiftly entering Government House.