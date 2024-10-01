Rescuers count 25 charred bodies on ill-fated school bus

Rescue officials have confirmed the loss of 25 lives in the tragic school bus fire that occurred in Pathum Thani on Tuesday.

The bus was among three that had been chartered by Wat Khao Phaya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani to take young primary students and teachers on a sightseeing trip to Ayutthaya.

Police and rescue officials said they had recovered 22 bodies of students and three bodies of teachers from the wreckage. Nineteen individuals had been rescued.

Police forensic experts, led by Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiewphan, arrived at the scene at about 1.30pm to oversee the investigation.

Pol Maj-General Silapakhom Iamwong, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 1, confirmed that the bus was transporting 38 students and six teachers.