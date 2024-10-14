Agriculture Ministry seeks 3.2-bn baht to restore flood-hit farms  

The Agriculture Ministry plans to seek 3.2 billion baht from the central budget to help rehabilitate farms hit by recent floods nationwide.

Ministry spokesman Ekkapap Polsue said on Monday that Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat will ask the Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday to allocate funds to help farmers affected by the floods.

The spokesman said the request was sent for consideration earlier on Monday to the operations centre for helping floods and storm victims, led by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

A source later said that the request was approved by the Phumtham-led centre, so it would definitely be tabled at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.