Criminal court denies bail for lawyer Sittra’s wife due to flight risk

It was reported that Sittra did not submit a request for temporary release. As for his wife, she requested bail in the amount of 500,000 baht and agreed to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

However, the court considered the case's circumstances, and the investigators objected, citing concerns that she might flee, interfere with the evidence, and that the victims opposed the bail, fearing she would escape and avoid compensating for the damages. Additionally, with 10 more witnesses needing to be questioned, the investigation could be hindered or damaged. The court ruled to deny bail until the investigation is completed.

Afterward, the authorities took both suspects to the Bangkok Special Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution during the detention period.

According to reports, in the first detention request, the petition stated that before the incident, the victim, Jatuporn Ubonlert, had hired Sittha as her legal advisor.

Subsequently, Sittra deceived the victim by providing false information and hiding the truth, leading her to transfer money to him on several occasions for different purposes.