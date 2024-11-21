AMLO opens registration for iCon Group victims ahead of asset seizure

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has started collecting the names of victims who fell prey to the iCon Group’s alleged pyramid scheme.

The AMLO announced in the Royal Gazette earlier this week that victims can start registering in its website from Wednesday until February 17.

It also said that once the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) tracks down the iCon Group and its 18 executives’ assets, it will inform AMLO, which will then ask the court to seize the assets and sell them to pay back the victims.