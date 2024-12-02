Thais urged to donate blood to mark King Rama IX’s birthday

The Thai Red Cross Society has called on Thais to donate blood on His Majesty the late King Rama IX’s birthday, December 5.

The agency is organising a campaign for those who miss the beloved king to donate blood throughout the month of December.

It said Thais can give blood at the Thai Red Cross Society head office on Henri Dunant Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district or at seven fixed blood donation service stations as well as 11 mobile stations in major shopping malls across the city.

In the rest of the country, donors can give blood at Thai Red Cross branches in Lop Buri, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phuket.