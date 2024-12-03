  Nation executives visit three key conservation centres

Executives of Nation Group on Monday visited three agencies under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to learn about their operations in wildlife and nature conservation.

The three agencies are: the Wildlife Crime Intelligence Centre, Centre for Public Assistance on Wildlife, and Smart Patrol Monitoring Centre.

Led by group chief executive officer Shine Bunnag, the group comprising executives of Nation TV, Spring News, Post Today, Thansettakij, and Krunthep Turakij newspapers were welcomed by department director general Attapol Charoenchansa at DNP headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The DNP chief introduced the department’s missions under the government’s policy, including efforts to prevent and combat encroachment and illegal activities in national park areas. This requires raising public awareness as well as establishing cooperative networks with local communities, which are the main objectives of these centres, he said.

The three centres also handle land allocation for local farmers, issues where wild animals trespass on farmlands and homes of residents, public education about carbon-credit trading, and organisation of eco-tourism programmes to promote local economies.

Attapol said the centres together serve as a central platform that carry out the department’s policies by coordinating with more than 10,000 DNP officials nationwide in protecting Thailand’s wildlife and natural resources.