Thailand’s tsunami legacy shapes disaster prevention

Twenty years after the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami struck Thailand’s Andaman coast, claiming over 5,400 lives and leaving thousands missing, the nation has transformed its approach to disaster preparedness while continuing to support affected communities.

The catastrophic waves, triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Sumatra on December 26, 2004, ravaged Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi provinces. Although Thailand has since bolstered its warning systems and emergency response protocols, the World Vision Foundation of Thailand maintains support for impacted families.

Tawan Sai-Orn, now studying disaster management at Surat Thani Rajabhat University, recalls the day that changed his life.

“I was born into a fishing family in Phang Nga. The massive waves destroyed our boat and claimed my grandfather’s life. Minutes later, my grandmother and uncle were swept away. My survival, along with others, came down to clinging to a tree.”

Following the disaster, World Vision’s intervention proved pivotal. The organisation supported Tawan through their child sponsorship programme, enabling his current pursuit of disaster management studies. He now interns with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, aspiring to strengthen community resilience.

“The 2004 tsunami remains one of history’s most catastrophic natural disasters, claiming roughly 230,000 lives across 14 nations. Our ‘First In, Last Out’ approach provided immediate relief whilst implementing long-term recovery strategies,” Dr Sarawut Rachasrimuang, director of World Vision Foundation Thailand, explained.



