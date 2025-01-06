10 dangerous New Year days end with 436 fatalities in road accidents

The so-called "10 dangerous New Year days" for monitoring road accidents concluded on Sunday, with a total of 2,467 recorded accidents, resulting in 436 fatalities and 2,376 injuries.

The Road Safety Centre held a meeting on Monday to review the 10-day road accident monitoring period, which ran from December 27 to January 5. While the number of accidents and injuries decreased compared to last year's monitoring period, the number of fatalities was higher.

In previous years, the Road Safety Centre typically monitored road accidents for seven days. However, this year the monitoring period was extended to 10 days, anticipating that many Bangkok residents might take additional leave on January 2 and 3 after the official New Year holidays ended on Wednesday, January 1.