5 Thais surrender over brutal Pattaya attack linked to Chinese gang

Five Thai suspects linked to a Chinese gang that allegedly brutally assaulted a Chinese businessman in Chonburi’s Pattaya City last year surrendered to police on Thursday.

Chen Jing, a Chinese businessman who partially owns a popular pub in Pattaya, was attacked on September 14. The gang, led by Li Jiarui aka Bobby, wanted to force Chen into selling his shares in the pub to them.

Following the attack, Chen filed a complaint with the Immigration Bureau to seek justice. On January 23, police raided the luxury residence of the gang leader in Pattaya’s Khao Talo neighbourhood, but he was not found. His wife stated that Li had left his home on January 19 and had not been seen since. Police have intensified their efforts to hunt him down, and believe he is still in Thailand. Immigration authorities have increased border security to prevent his escape.