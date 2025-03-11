\"Bangkok E-cigarette Lab Raided: \"Zombie Pods\" Made with Horse Tranquiliser

Police have dismantled an illicit e-cigarette manufacturing operation in Bangkok, where “zombie pods” laced with a powerful sedative were being produced.



The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) raided a residential unit in the Ramintra district on Tuesday afternoon, uncovering a sophisticated production line disguised by a legitimate cannabis shop.



Officers arrested Kanchai, 39, (surname withheld) and seized over 300 e-cigarette cartridges containing Etomidate, a powerful anaesthetic commonly used as a horse tranquiliser, alongside 12 bottles of the substance and associated manufacturing equipment.

The raid followed an investigation into the sale of modified e-cigarettes targeting young people and nightclub patrons. Pol Maj Gen Phatthanasak Bupphasuwan, leading the operation, stated that the suspect had been mixing Etomidate into standard e-liquid, creating a dangerous product known as “zombie pods” or “Pod K.”

