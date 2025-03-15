Foreign Ministry responds to US sanctions over Uyghur deportations

The Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement on Saturday addressing visa sanctions imposed by the United States after the deportation of 40 Uyghur refugees to China last month.

Diplomatic tensions escalated after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced visa restrictions on Friday targeting "current and former Thai government officials responsible for or complicit in the forced deportation of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand on February 27".

In a measured two-point response, the Thai Foreign Ministry said it had "received assurances from the government of China concerning the safety of the Uyghurs" and would "continue to follow up on the well-being of this group".

The statement emphasised Thailand's "long tradition of humanitarianism" in providing assistance to displaced persons for more than half a century.

The ministry also reaffirmed the value Thailand places on its "long-standing and close treaty alliance with the United States, based on mutual respect and shared strategic interests".