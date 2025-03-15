Police seize 117 million baht worth of drugs in rubber plantation

Thai authorities have uncovered one of the largest drug caches in Songkhla's history, seizing heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth 117 million baht from a rubber-plantation shed.
At a press conference held on Saturday at the Border Patrol Police Region 4 Headquarters in Songkhla, Pol Maj Gen Nitinai Langyanai, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, announced the significant haul alongside senior officials from various enforcement agencies.
"This operation has resulted in the confiscation of 596 bars of compressed heroin weighing 208.6 kilograms and more than 2.7 million methamphetamine tablets," Nitinai said. "This represents one of the most substantial drug seizures ever conducted in this province."
The operation, which involved coordination among border-patrol units, marine police, military forces and narcotics-control officials, led to the arrest of two suspects: Sayomphu "Ket" Tibun, 34, a resident of Hat Yai district, and Wiroj "Bank" Thongdee, 24, of Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.
Intelligence received on Thursday alerted authorities to a shipment of drugs being stored at a small shed within a rubber plantation in Ban Tha Mo Chai village. Officers maintained surveillance until 9pm, when they allegedly observed Sayomphu arriving by motorcycle and entering the premises.
"Upon searching the shed, we discovered the narcotics concealed in animal-feed sacks," said Pol Maj Gen Narong Thanananthakul, commissioner of the 4th Border Patrol Police. "Our team then orchestrated a sting operation when the second suspect made contact regarding collection of the drugs."
During questioning, Sayomphu allegedly claimed he received between 2,000 and 3,000 baht per storage transaction from an individual known only as "Boss" or "Tom". He cited financial difficulties from his rubber-tapping occupation and family obligations as motivations for becoming involved.
The second suspect, Wiroj, was apprehended while allegedly attempting to load drugs into his Toyota sedan. He told investigators he was to be paid 40,000 baht for transporting the narcotics to Pattani province in Thailand's troubled Deep South region.
Both men face serious charges related to possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, offences that carry potential life imprisonment or death sentences.
Authorities believe the duo are merely low-level operatives in what appears to be a sophisticated nationwide trafficking network. Investigations are continuing to identify the organisation's leadership structure and transportation routes.
This seizure represents the latest success in Thailand's ongoing battle against drug trafficking, particularly along its northern and southern borders, which remain key transit points for narcotics entering the country from neighbouring regions.