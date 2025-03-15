Police seize 117 million baht worth of drugs in rubber plantation

Thai authorities have uncovered one of the largest drug caches in Songkhla's history, seizing heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth 117 million baht from a rubber-plantation shed.

At a press conference held on Saturday at the Border Patrol Police Region 4 Headquarters in Songkhla, Pol Maj Gen Nitinai Langyanai, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, announced the significant haul alongside senior officials from various enforcement agencies.

"This operation has resulted in the confiscation of 596 bars of compressed heroin weighing 208.6 kilograms and more than 2.7 million methamphetamine tablets," Nitinai said. "This represents one of the most substantial drug seizures ever conducted in this province."

The operation, which involved coordination among border-patrol units, marine police, military forces and narcotics-control officials, led to the arrest of two suspects: Sayomphu "Ket" Tibun, 34, a resident of Hat Yai district, and Wiroj "Bank" Thongdee, 24, of Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand.

Intelligence received on Thursday alerted authorities to a shipment of drugs being stored at a small shed within a rubber plantation in Ban Tha Mo Chai village. Officers maintained surveillance until 9pm, when they allegedly observed Sayomphu arriving by motorcycle and entering the premises.