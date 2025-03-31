Thailand\'s Mental Health Services Mobilised Following Earthquake, Hotline Capacity Tripled

Following the recent earthquake that impacted multiple regions, Thailand's Department of Mental Health has deployed extensive psychological support services, including tripling its hotline capacity, to assist affected individuals and communities.
The department has also mobilised numerous Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATT) to provide on-the-ground support.
The Department of Mental Health, under the Ministry of Public Health, has expressed condolences to the bereaved and extended its support to those impacted by the seismic event.
Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and volunteers, the department has outlined its comprehensive response strategy.
In the immediate aftermath, six MCATT teams were deployed daily, providing continuous 24-hour support. To date, 125 individuals have received direct intervention, with ongoing rotation of personnel to ensure sustained assistance.
Furthermore, 77 additional MCATT teams, comprising 994 professionals, are on standby nationwide.
Recognising the surge in demand for mental health support, the department has significantly expanded its hotline services.
The 1323 mental health hotline has increased from 20 to 30 lines, and the 1667 Mental Health Support Centre has been established with 30 new lines, bringing the total to 60. Since the earthquake, these services have handled over 1,598 calls.
Public communication has been a priority, with the department disseminating information and coping strategies through various channels since the initial minutes following the earthquake.
Looking ahead, the department will continue to provide targeted support. Two MCATT teams will be deployed daily to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital to assist bereaved families during the identification process.
Local MCATT teams will also provide immediate support to affected families in their respective regions. Furthermore, the department will extend its services to agencies and organisations impacted by the event.
The Department of Mental Health has affirmed its commitment to ensuring comprehensive psychological recovery for all affected individuals.
This includes fostering emotional resilience and promoting mental health literacy to facilitate a return to stable living conditions.
Individuals experiencing stress, anxiety, or seeking mental health consultation are encouraged to contact the 1323 mental health hotline or the 1667 Mental Health Support Centre, both available 24 hours a day.