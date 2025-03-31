Thailand\'s Mental Health Services Mobilised Following Earthquake, Hotline Capacity Tripled

Following the recent earthquake that impacted multiple regions, Thailand's Department of Mental Health has deployed extensive psychological support services, including tripling its hotline capacity, to assist affected individuals and communities.

The department has also mobilised numerous Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATT) to provide on-the-ground support.

The Department of Mental Health, under the Ministry of Public Health, has expressed condolences to the bereaved and extended its support to those impacted by the seismic event.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts of government agencies, non-governmental organisations, and volunteers, the department has outlined its comprehensive response strategy.

In the immediate aftermath, six MCATT teams were deployed daily, providing continuous 24-hour support. To date, 125 individuals have received direct intervention, with ongoing rotation of personnel to ensure sustained assistance.

