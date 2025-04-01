Police Warn Against Earthquake Fake News as April Fool's Day Looms

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued a stark warning to the public, urging them to refrain from creating and disseminating false information regarding the recent earthquake events, particularly as April Fool's Day approaches.
Officials have highlighted the heightened anxiety within the nation, as Thailand grapples with the aftermath of the seismic activity.
The CIB emphasises that the creation of fabricated news stories will only serve to amplify confusion and generate unnecessary fear amongst an already distressed populace.
"The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) implores all citizens to 'abstain from crafting fake news concerning the earthquake', in order to prevent misinterpretations that could lead to widespread panic and apprehension," stated the official release.
The bureau underscored the importance of disseminating accurate and beneficial information during this critical period.
Officials believe that the provision of reliable data will foster public trust and facilitate a collective effort to navigate the current crisis.
The warning comes as a preventative measure, aimed at curbing the proliferation of misleading information and mitigating unnecessary public alarm during a time of considerable hardship.
The CIB has reminded the public that those found guilty of creating and spreading fake news are liable to prosecution under the Computer Misuse Act, Section 14. This carries a potential sentence of up to five years imprisonment, a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both.