Police Warn Against Earthquake Fake News as April Fool's Day Looms

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has issued a stark warning to the public, urging them to refrain from creating and disseminating false information regarding the recent earthquake events, particularly as April Fool's Day approaches.

Officials have highlighted the heightened anxiety within the nation, as Thailand grapples with the aftermath of the seismic activity.

The CIB emphasises that the creation of fabricated news stories will only serve to amplify confusion and generate unnecessary fear amongst an already distressed populace.

"The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) implores all citizens to 'abstain from crafting fake news concerning the earthquake', in order to prevent misinterpretations that could lead to widespread panic and apprehension," stated the official release.

