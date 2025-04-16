Govt prepares for 100,000 daily returnees to Bangkok post-Songkran

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the government has emphasised measures to ensure public safety and convenience throughout the long Songkran holiday travel period in 2025.

The Transport Co., Ltd. has been instructed to prepare for the return of people travelling back to Bangkok.

From April 15–17, 2025, it is estimated that an average of 100,000 passengers per day will return to Bangkok, with around 4,800 bus trips operating daily. Transport Co. has ordered station managers nationwide to be ready to assist return travel, ensuring sufficient buses and drivers are available to serve the public.

Drivers of Transport Co. and affiliated buses must be both physically and mentally fit to provide safe and reliable service, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely.