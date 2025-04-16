Govt prepares for 100,000 daily returnees to Bangkok post-Songkran

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the government has emphasised measures to ensure public safety and convenience throughout the long Songkran holiday travel period in 2025.
The Transport Co., Ltd. has been instructed to prepare for the return of people travelling back to Bangkok.
From April 15–17, 2025, it is estimated that an average of 100,000 passengers per day will return to Bangkok, with around 4,800 bus trips operating daily. Transport Co. has ordered station managers nationwide to be ready to assist return travel, ensuring sufficient buses and drivers are available to serve the public.
Drivers of Transport Co. and affiliated buses must be both physically and mentally fit to provide safe and reliable service, ensuring passengers reach their destinations safely.
For return travel to Bangkok, all Transport Co. buses will drop off passengers at Krungthep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 3, for convenient access to public transportation, including the MRT Blue Line, Red Line, buses and taxis.
In coordination with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA), 15 bus routes will operate from the Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal. Additionally, shuttle buses will run between Mo Chit 2 and BTS Mo Chit/MRT Chatuchak Park from 4am to 10pm.
Taxi operators are asked to pick up passengers only at designated areas to ensure convenience, safety, and orderliness.
Anukool added that the government has instructed all transport agencies to prioritise safety and convenience in serving the public, ensuring travellers feel confident using the services.
Transport Co. is working closely with relevant agencies, including the Department of Land Transport, to inspect all buses and drivers before each trip through checklists and designated checkpoints, especially for safety equipment such as emergency hammers, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits.
Drug testing and alcohol checks are conducted to ensure zero tolerance. Buses are limited to a maximum speed of 90 km/h, and for routes longer than four hours, two drivers must be assigned. Police officers are also deployed to assist and ensure the safety of passengers returning to Bangkok from their hometowns.
The Transport Co. confirmed that it has prepared a sufficient number of non-scheduled buses, or extra buses, to accommodate the return trips to Bangkok.