Justice Minister Vows Accountability Following Auditor General\'s Office Tragedy

Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is ramping up its investigation into the catastrophic collapse of the Auditor General's Office building, with Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong vowing that those responsible will face imprisonment.

Investigators are on site, meticulously gathering evidence to establish the truth behind the tragedy that has claimed a significant number of lives.

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong visited the incident command centre on Wednesday to offer his support to the rescue teams and then held discussions with Pol Maj Gen Yutthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, Pol Maj Gen Jetsada Suaisom, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, and forensic experts.

Tawee emphasised that while hope for survivors remained, the criminal investigation into potential negligence causing death was paramount.

He stressed the need for a transparent and straightforward process to uncover the truth, particularly given the high death toll. The Justice Ministry has classified two related matters as special cases:

The operation of nominee businesses by foreign individuals.

Bidding processes for government projects involving private companies.

These investigations will run alongside the probe into potential state official involvement.



