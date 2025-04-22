Bangkok issues Heat Index Warning on April 22 at “Danger” level

Bangkok issues Heat Index alert for April 22, 2025 – "Danger" level (42.0–51.9°C)

Public Health Advisory

For the General Public:

Stay updated with weather forecasts.

Drink clean water frequently—don’t wait until you're thirsty.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and sugary beverages.

Limit outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm

If going outside, wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, use an umbrella, and apply sunscreen.

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting, lightweight, and ventilated clothing.

Monitor your health and watch for signs of heat-related illness. If you experience dizziness, confusion, nausea, or rapid breathing, seek medical attention immediately.

In case of emergency, contact the nearest medical facility or call 1669.