60 too young to retire, say major retailers in Thailand

As Thailand transitions into an ageing society, leading retailers are stepping up to support older citizens by adapting their employment policies to include workers over the age of 60.

Thailand's Ageing Population on the Rise

By 2025, around 20% of Thailand’s population will be aged 60 or above. This figure is expected to grow to 30% within the next decade. In response to this demographic shift, major retail chains such as Lotus’s, Makro, Big C Supercentre, and CJ More are actively recruiting older workers—some starting as early as age 55.

Retailers Embrace Older Workers Through CSR Initiatives

These recruitment efforts are part of broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of an ageing population. Each retailer has launched tailored programmes to employ seniors in roles that accommodate their needs and skills.