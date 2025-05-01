60 too young to retire, say major retailers in Thailand

As Thailand transitions into an ageing society, leading retailers are stepping up to support older citizens by adapting their employment policies to include workers over the age of 60.
By 2025, around 20% of Thailand’s population will be aged 60 or above. This figure is expected to grow to 30% within the next decade. In response to this demographic shift, major retail chains such as Lotus’s, Makro, Big C Supercentre, and CJ More are actively recruiting older workers—some starting as early as age 55.
These recruitment efforts are part of broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of an ageing population. Each retailer has launched tailored programmes to employ seniors in roles that accommodate their needs and skills.
Makro and Lotus’s, with over 2,600 branches nationwide, have introduced the “60 Still Good” campaign. Their goal is to employ around 400,000 elderly and vulnerable individuals by 2030.
Older workers—aged 60 and above—will be employed as shelf stockers, goods weighing assistants, and customer service staff. Seniors can apply to work at branches near their homes, with flexible hours and wages not lower than the daily minimum wage. They will also receive welfare benefits, including medical coverage and annual health check-ups.
CJ More, which operates over 1,000 branches across 45 provinces, has launched the “CJ Senior Plus Cool Age” policy. It welcomes applicants aged 55 and older to work in its Bao Café outlets and CJ More shops.
Senior staff will be hired as part-time employees with flexible schedules. They can work at least two days per week, earning 50 baht per hour. Benefits include a provident fund, annual medical check-ups, and life insurance.
Big C Supercentre has introduced the “Big Brothers with Fire” programme to hire workers aged 60 and above. These staff members can choose shift patterns that suit their lifestyles.
Big C Hypermarket will employ seniors as receptionists, fresh food staff, and food court workers. Big C Mini branches will hire older staff for shelf stocking, while Preiw drugstores will employ pharmacists aged 60 and over. This initiative has been active since 2023.
Central Retail has implemented the “Cool Age with Strong Heart” programme to hire workers aged 60 to 65. These employees are stationed across various departments in Central stores.
The project, which began in late 2024, allows seniors to work in shifts and assist customers across multiple business units within Central Retail.
Watsons, with 750 health and beauty stores in all 77 provinces of Thailand, is hiring pharmacists aged 60 and over. These experienced professionals are placed in branches nationwide, contributing to customer health and wellness.